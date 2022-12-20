Mercer visits Troy after McCreary's 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mercer Bears (6-6) at Troy Trojans (8-4) Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Mercer plays the Troy Trojans after Jalyn McCreary scored 21 points in Mercer’s 79-52 win over the Morehead State Eagles. The Trojans are 4-0 on their home court. Troy is eighth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Bears are 0-4 in road games. Mercer has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Trojans. Nelson Phillips is averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games for Troy.

Luis Hurtado is averaging 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bears. McCreary is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

