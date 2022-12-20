Mercer visits Troy after McCreary's 21-point showing

Mercer Bears (6-6) at Troy Trojans (8-4)
The Bears are 0-4 in road games. Mercer has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Trojans. Nelson Phillips is averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games for Troy.
Luis Hurtado is averaging 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bears. McCreary is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.
Bears: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.