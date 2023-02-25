Mercer wins 72-50 over Citadel

MACON, Ga. — Luis Hurtado’s 12 points helped Mercer defeat The Citadel 72-50 on Saturday.
Stephen Clark finished with 14 points, three steals and two blocks for the Bulldogs (10-21, 5-13). Elijah Morgan added 11 points for The Citadel. In addition, Tony Carpio had nine points and six rebounds.
Mercer pulled away with a 14-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 23 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.