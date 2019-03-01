JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dinero Mercurius registered 12 points as Florida Gulf Coast narrowly defeated Jacksonville 77-74 on Friday night.

Mercurius made a pair of free throws with 11 seconds left and Jacksonville’s JD Notae missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Schadrac Casimir had 11 points and six assists for Florida Gulf Coast (14-17, 9-7 Atlantic Sun Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Troy Baxter Jr. added 10 points. Zach Scott had six rebounds for the visiting team.

Notae had 29 points for the Dolphins (12-19, 5-11), who have now lost four straight games. Dave Bell added 11 points and three blocks. Jalyn Hinton had 11 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Dolphins this season. Florida Gulf Coast defeated Jacksonville 73-60 on Feb. 2. The Eagles and the Dolphins next take the floor in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

