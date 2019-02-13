FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dinero Mercurius scored the last four points of the game with just under three minutes to push Florida Gulf Coast past NJIT 57-55 on Wednesday night.

Diego Willis made a corner 3-pointer to give NJIT a 55-53 lead. Mercurius answered with a 3-point play with 2:31 remaining, and then split a pair of free throws with 17 seconds to go. Following an NJIT timeout, Shyquan Gibbs missed a potential game-winning 3 with six seconds left.

Schadrac Casimir had 15 points to lead the Eagles (11-16, 6-6 Atlantic Sun Conference), who won their five straight home game. Mercurius finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Troy Baxter Jr. added four blocks.

After heading to halftime with a 33-25 lead, Florida Gulf Coast managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by six points in the second half. The Eagles’ 24 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Abdul Lewis had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Highlanders (18-8, 6-5). Gibbs added 13 points. Zach Cooks had nine points, seven assists and four steals.

The Eagles leveled the season series against the Highlanders with the win. NJIT defeated Florida Gulf Coast 66-54 on Jan. 30. Florida Gulf Coast faces Stetson on the road on Saturday. NJIT matches up against North Florida at home on Saturday.

