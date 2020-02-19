Abel Porter added 10 points for Utah State (22-7, 11-5), which received votes in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll, Neemias Queta added 8 points, 15 rebounds and three assists.

Trevon Taylor had 16 points for the Cowboys (6-21, 1-14), whose losing streak reached four games. Greg Milton III added 10 points.

Wyoming’s leading scorer Hunter Maldonado (17.0 ppg) was held to 8 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Utah State held a double-digit lead throughout the second half.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. Utah State defeated Wyoming 68-45 on Jan. 28.

Utah State takes on San Jose State at home on Tuesday. Wyoming faces Air Force on the road on Saturday.

