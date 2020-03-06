Bean scored 10 and grabbed 15 rebounds while Diogo Brito scored 15 for No. 2-seed Utah State (24-8).
Jaquan Lyle led the seventh-seeded Lobos (19-14) with 20 points, Corey Manigault scored 18 and Jackson 11.
Utah State advanced to play the winner between No. 3-seed Nevada and 11th-seeded Wyoming on Friday.
