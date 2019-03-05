FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Sam Merrill had a career-high 38 points as Utah State stretched its winning streak to seven games, narrowly beating Colorado State 100-96 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Quinn Taylor had 18 points for Utah State (25-6, 15-3 Mountain West Conference). Neemias Queta added 12 points. Justin Bean had 10 points for the road team.

Utah State is undefeated (4-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

J.D. Paige scored a career-high 29 points and had six assists for the Rams (12-18, 7-10). Kris Martin added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Nico Carvacho had 19 points and nine rebounds.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Rams for the season. Utah State defeated Colorado State 87-72 on Jan. 19. Colorado State finishes out the regular season against UNLV at home on Saturday.

