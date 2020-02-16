Noah Blackwell had 13 points for Fresno State (9-17, 5-10), which has lost three of four. Nate Grimes added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Aggies never trailed. Fresno State pulled to 45-44 with 10:47 to play but didn’t get closer.
Utah State plays at Wyoming on Wednesday. Fresno State host Air Force on Wednesday.
