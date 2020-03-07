Utah State led by as many as nine point in the first half and Brock Miller hit a 3-pointer to open the second and give the Aggies a 41-31 lead. No. 11 seed Wyoming answered with an 11-4 run to trim its deficit to three with 14 minutes remaining and Kwane Marble III scored five straight points to make it 66-all about nine minutes later. Merrill scored seven consecutive points during a 13-0 run capped by two free throws by Queta with 1:28 to go and Utah State held on from there.
Kenny Foster had 18 points and Hunter Maldonado added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Wyoming.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.