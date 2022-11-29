Merrimack faces UMass-Lowell on 6-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Merrimack Warriors (1-6) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-1) Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack will look to end its six-game road slide when the Warriors visit UMass-Lowell. The River Hawks are 4-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell has a 5-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Warriors are 0-4 in road games. Merrimack is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the River Hawks. Yuri Covington is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for UMass-Lowell.

Jordan Minor is shooting 63.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 12.7 points for Merrimack.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article