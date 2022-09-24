Merrimack grinds out a 26-13 win at Delaware State

DOVER, Del. — Receiver Jacari Carter uncorked a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jelani Mason to stake Merrimack to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and the Warriors ground out 173 yards rushing to earn a 26-13 win over Delaware State in a non-conference battle Saturday.
Victor Dawson ran for eight yards on fourth down at the Delaware State 18 in the first quarter, giving Merrimack a first-and-goal then carried twice to score the game’s first touchdown, bulling in from the 2 with 4:16 left to give Merrimack a lead it never surrendered. After the Warriors defense held the Hornets to a three-and-out, Carter took the handoff in the backfield, then launched the deep pass to Mason to make it 14-0.
Six running backs shared 40 carries in the Merrimack running game, with Dawson, E’Lijah Gray and Tyvon Edmonds Jr. combining for 35 rushes.
C.J. Henry was just 7-of-19 passing for 132 yards to lead Delaware State (2-2).
