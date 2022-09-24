Merrimack grinds out a 26-13 win at Delaware State

Victor Dawson ran for eight yards on fourth down at the Delaware State 18 in the first quarter, giving Merrimack a first-and-goal then carried twice to score the game’s first touchdown, bulling in from the 2 with 4:16 left to give Merrimack a lead it never surrendered. After the Warriors defense held the Hornets to a three-and-out, Carter took the handoff in the backfield, then launched the deep pass to Mason to make it 14-0.