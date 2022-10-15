Merrimack has 6 TDs in second half to run away from Wagner

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Victor Dawson ran for four scores, Tyvon Edmonds Jr. added two more and Merrimack cashed in with six second-half touchdowns in beating winless Wagner 54-17 on Saturday.

Wagner led 14-12 at halftime but the Warriors (5-2, 3-0 Northeast Conference) scored 21 points in each of the final two quarters to win their fourth straight game. Merrimack scored on six of their seven second-half drives.