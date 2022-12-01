Merrimack hosts Boston University after Harper's 21-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boston University Terriers (4-4) at Merrimack Warriors (1-7) North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits the Merrimack Warriors after Jonas Harper scored 21 points in Boston University’s 81-70 overtime loss to the UC Davis Aggies. The Warriors are 1-0 on their home court. Merrimack ranks third in the NEC in team defense, allowing 72.9 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

The Terriers have gone 1-2 away from home. Boston University scores 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziggy Reid averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan Derkack is shooting 40.4% and averaging 9.5 points for Merrimack.

Walter Whyte is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Terriers. Harper is averaging 11.4 points and 1.6 rebounds for Boston University.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

