Merrimack hosts Boston University after Harper's 21-point performance

Boston University Terriers (4-4) at Merrimack Warriors (1-7)
The Terriers have gone 1-2 away from home. Boston University scores 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ziggy Reid averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan Derkack is shooting 40.4% and averaging 9.5 points for Merrimack.
Walter Whyte is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Terriers. Harper is averaging 11.4 points and 1.6 rebounds for Boston University.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.