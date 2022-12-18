Merrimack hosts Screen and Bucknell

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Merrimack Warriors (2-11) at Bucknell Bison (6-4) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -10.5; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Andre Screen scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 82-72 loss to the La Salle Explorers. The Bison are 3-1 on their home court. Bucknell has a 2-3 record against teams above .500.

The Warriors are 0-6 in road games. Merrimack is 2-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is shooting 50.4% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bison. Ian Motta is averaging 7.9 points for Bucknell.

Jordan Minor is averaging 17.7 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

