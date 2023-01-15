Merrimack hosts Wagner after Hunt's 20-point game

Wagner Seahawks (8-7, 1-3 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (5-14, 3-2 NEC)
The Seahawks are 1-3 in conference games. Wagner is second in the NEC giving up 63.3 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ziggy Reid is averaging 12.6 points for the Warriors. Jordan Minor is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.
Hunt is averaging 11.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Javier Esquerra Trelles is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wagner.
LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 57.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.
Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.