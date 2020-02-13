Unique McLean finished with 15 points and matched his career high with 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season for the Terriers (11-14, 5-8). Deniz Celen added 10 points, five boards and five assists. Freshman Rob Higgins scored 10, but he made just 5 of 15 shots from the floor and missed all five of his 3-point tries.
Merrimack shot 46% from the floor, made 7 of 19 3-pointers (37%) and 9 of 15 free throws. St. Francis shot 38% overall, missed all 15 of their 3-point shots, and made 6 of 9 foul shots.
