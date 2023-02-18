Merrimack secures 67-55 win over Sacred Heart

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Devon Savage’s 21 points helped Merrimack defeat Sacred Heart 67-55 on Saturday.
Bryce Johnson led the way for the Pioneers (14-15, 7-7) with 11 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Joey Reilly added 11 points for Sacred Heart. Nico Galette also put up eight points.
Savage led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 34-27 at the break. Merrimack extended its lead to 50-30 during the second half, fueled by a 16-0 scoring run.
