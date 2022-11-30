Merrimack takes on UMass-Lowell, aims to end 5-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Merrimack Warriors (1-6) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-1) Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -13.5; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack heads into the matchup with UMass-Lowell after losing five in a row. The River Hawks have gone 4-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell is the leader in the America East in team defense, giving up 61.9 points while holding opponents to 35.8% shooting.

The Warriors are 0-4 in road games. Merrimack is fourth in the NEC allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuri Covington averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is shooting 70.7% and averaging 15.7 points for UMass-Lowell.

Jordan Minor is averaging 17 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 12.7 points for Merrimack.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article