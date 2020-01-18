AJ Bramah had 16 points for the Colonials (8-10, 4-1), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Yannis Mendy added eight rebounds. Dante Treacy had seven assists.

The Warriors leveled the season series against the Colonials with the win. Robert Morris defeated Merrimack 69-58 on Jan. 4. Merrimack takes on St. Francis (Pa.) on the road on Monday. Robert Morris faces Sacred Heart at home on Monday.

