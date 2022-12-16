Metheny leads Bowling Green against UT Martin after 28-point showing

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) at Bowling Green Falcons (4-6)
The Skyhawks are 0-5 in road games. UT Martin is second in the OVC shooting 36.7% from deep. Jalen Myers leads the Skyhawks shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Ayers III is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Falcons. Metheny is averaging 9.5 points for Bowling Green.
Parker Stewart is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Skyhawks. K.J. Simon is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for UT Martin.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.