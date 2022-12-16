Metheny leads Bowling Green against UT Martin after 28-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) at Bowling Green Falcons (4-6) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces the UT Martin Skyhawks after Kaden Metheny scored 28 points in Bowling Green’s 81-75 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans. The Falcons are 2-2 on their home court. Bowling Green is fifth in the MAC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 4.9.

The Skyhawks are 0-5 in road games. UT Martin is second in the OVC shooting 36.7% from deep. Jalen Myers leads the Skyhawks shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Ayers III is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Falcons. Metheny is averaging 9.5 points for Bowling Green.

Parker Stewart is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Skyhawks. K.J. Simon is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

