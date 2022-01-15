By Associated PressToday at 9:23 p.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 9:23 p.m. ESTARLINGTON, Texas — Nika Metskhvarishvili scored 23 points to lead UL Monroe past UT Arlington 62-55 on Saturday.Russell Harrison added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Warhawks (10-8, 2-4 Sun Belt).WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightPatrick Mwamba had 20 points for the Mavericks (8-9, 4-2).—-More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...