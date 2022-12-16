Meyer and Green Bay host Stanford

Green Bay Phoenix (2-9, 1-1 Horizon) at Stanford Cardinal (3-6, 0-2 Pac-12)
The Cardinal are 2-2 on their home court. Stanford has a 2-6 record against teams above .500.
The Phoenix are 0-5 in road games. Green Bay gives up 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Jones is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Stanford.
Zae Blake is shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 10.5 points and 1.5 steals. Meyer is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Green Bay.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.