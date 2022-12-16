Meyer and Green Bay host Stanford

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Green Bay Phoenix (2-9, 1-1 Horizon) at Stanford Cardinal (3-6, 0-2 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -24.5; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits the Stanford Cardinal after Cade Meyer scored 24 points in Green Bay’s 82-61 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Cardinal are 2-2 on their home court. Stanford has a 2-6 record against teams above .500.

The Phoenix are 0-5 in road games. Green Bay gives up 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Jones is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Stanford.

Zae Blake is shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 10.5 points and 1.5 steals. Meyer is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article