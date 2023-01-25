Meyer and the Green Bay Phoenix take on conference foe Northern Kentucky

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Green Bay Phoenix (2-19, 1-9 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (13-8, 8-2 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays Green Bay in a matchup of Horizon teams. The Norse have gone 11-2 at home. Northern Kentucky averages 67.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Phoenix are 1-9 in conference matchups. Green Bay gives up 77.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 17.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick is scoring 19.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 8.8 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Cade Meyer is shooting 57.3% and averaging 11.1 points for the Phoenix. Randy Tucker is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 59.4 points, 24.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

