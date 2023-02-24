Meyers leads No. 7 Maryland past No. 16 Ohio State 76-74

Meyers made a layup with 2:45 remaining to give Maryland the lead for good. Brinae Alexander and Diamond Miller added 16 points apiece for the Terrapins (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten).

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Abby Meyers scored 24 points and No. 7 Maryland beat No. 16 Ohio State 76-74 on Friday night to finish the regular season on a six-game winning streak.

Cotie McMahon led the Buckeyes (23-6, 12-6) with 20 points, while Taylor Mikesell added 18, Taylor Thierry 16 and Rebeka Mikulasikova 13.

Villanova (25-5, 16-3 Big East) moved a half-game behind UConn (24-5, 16-2) for the top spot in the conference standings. The Wildcats have one game remaining and the Huskies have two.