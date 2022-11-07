Meyers shines in debut in 88-51 win for No. 17 Terp women

FAIRFAX, Va. — Abby Meyers scored 19 points in her debut for No. 17 Maryland and the retooled Terrapins raced past George Mason 88-51 on Monday to open the season.
Shyanne Sellers added 14 points, Bri McDaniel had 13 and Diamond Miller 11 for Maryland.
Meyers had 13 points and Miller 11 as the Terrapins raced to a 39-17 halftime lead, holding the Patriots to 25% shooting with 10 turnovers.
A 10-2 run, highlighted by four points from Florida transfer Lavender Briggs, pushed the lead to 27 midway through the third quarter.
Taylor Jameson scored 15 points for George Mason, which was 5 of 22 from 3-point range and had 18 turnovers.
