Miami and Rutgers meet in out-of-conference game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-1) at Miami Hurricanes (6-1) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -3; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays Miami for a non-conference matchup. The Hurricanes are 4-0 on their home court. Miami has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Scarlet Knights play their first true road game after going 5-1 to start the season. Rutgers averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 13 points. Norchad Omier is shooting 62.7% and averaging 13.4 points for Miami.

Cam Spencer averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 16.8 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Rutgers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

