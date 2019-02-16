Miami (11-13, 3-9) vs. Boston College (12-11, 3-8)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits BC in an ACC matchup. Miami snuck past Clemson by one point on Wednesday. Boston College is coming off a 66-57 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Miami’s Anthony Lawrence II, Ebuka Izundu and Zach Johnson have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 59 percent of all Hurricanes scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Ky Bowman has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Boston College field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Boston College is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Eagles are 6-11 when opponents score more than 66 points.

STREAK STATS: Miami has lost its last six road games, scoring 65.7 points, while allowing 77.3 per game.

LOOSENING UP: Boston College’s offense has turned the ball over 12.6 times per game this year, but is averaging 16.3 turnovers over its last three games.

