Coleman-Lands’ 3-pointer with 10:38 remaining broke a 52-all tie and Miami never trailed again. Darion Spottsville made two foul shots with 30 seconds to go and the Eagles were within 69-68, but Coleman-Lands scored a layup with 18 seconds left. Thomas Binelli missed a 3 for the attempt to tie, and Grant sealed the win with a pair of free throws.