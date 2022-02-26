The Hokies are 9-8 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech ranks third in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 39.5% as a team from downtown this season. Sean Pedulla leads the team shooting 54.5% from 3-point range.
The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Hurricanes won 78-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Kameron McGusty led the Hurricanes with 19 points, and Keve Aluma led the Hokies with 14 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: McGusty is averaging 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Hurricanes. Charlie Moore is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.
Aluma is averaging 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.
Hokies: 7-3, averaging 61.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.