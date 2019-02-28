No. 21 Buffalo (25-3, 13-2) vs. Miami (15-13, 7-8)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Buffalo presents a tough challenge for Miami. Miami has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Buffalo has won its last six games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: Buffalo has relied heavily on its seniors. CJ Massinburg, Nick Perkins, Jeremy Harris and Dontay Caruthers have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Bulls points over the team’s last five games.

MIGHTY MASSINBURG: Massinburg has connected on 43.4 percent of the 173 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulls have recently created baskets via assists more often than the RedHawks. Miami has an assist on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) across its previous three games while Buffalo has assists on 63 of 99 field goals (63.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Buffalo offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 26th-best rate in the nation. The Miami defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 282nd among Division I teams).

