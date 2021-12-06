Randy Shannon was 28-22 in the next four seasons. Al Golden — who didn’t know he was inheriting a program that was about to get hammered by NCAA sanctions thanks in large part to the actions of rogue former booster who went to prison for masterminding a Ponzi scheme — went 32-25. Richt went 26-13 in three seasons, then retired with five years left on his contract amid constant complaints from fans that son Jon shouldn’t have been coaching Miami’s quarterbacks.