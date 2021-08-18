Miami should be more than fine in the kicking game. Lou Hedley may be the best punter in the country, and the placekicking duties will be assumed by Andres Borregales. His brother Jose Borregales kicked for Miami last season as a graduate transfer, winning the Lou Groza Award and more than shoring up what had been a major weak spot for the Hurricanes for several years. “We feel like we have the best group of specialists in America,” Diaz said. The Hurricanes hope to use speed more in the return game this season; they got nothing out of punt returns in 2020 and were average on kick returns.