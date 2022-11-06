Miami hosts Lafayette for season opener

Lafayette Leopards at Miami Hurricanes
Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -24.5; over/under is 145.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Hurricanes host the Lafayette Leopards for the season opener.
Miami finished 10-5 at home a season ago while going 26-11 overall. The Hurricanes gave up 70.4 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.
Lafayette went 4-11 on the road and 10-20 overall last season. The Leopards averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second chance points and 5.5 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.