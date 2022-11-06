Miami hosts Lafayette for season opener

Miami finished 10-5 at home a season ago while going 26-11 overall. The Hurricanes gave up 70.4 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Hurricanes host the Lafayette Leopards for the season opener.

Lafayette went 4-11 on the road and 10-20 overall last season. The Leopards averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second chance points and 5.5 bench points last season.