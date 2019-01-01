CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman has decided the NFL can wait.

Quarterman announced Tuesday that he is returning to the Hurricanes for his final season of eligibility. His decision means all three Miami primary linebackers this season — Quarterman, Michael Pinckney and Zach McCloud — will be back in 2019 for their senior year.

Keeping Quarterman and Pinckney was a top priority for new Miami coach Manny Diaz, who was hired Sunday night hours after Mark Richt retired. Pinckney said Monday that he was staying, and McCloud ended speculation about his future last month.

Quarterman has started all 39 games Miami has played in his first three seasons, with 249 tackles in that span.

