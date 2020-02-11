SCORING THRESHOLDS: Miami is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 61 or fewer points, and 6-12 when opponents exceed 61 points. Boston College is 7-0 when holding opponents to 60 points or fewer, and 5-12 on the year when teams score any more than 60.
LESS INTENSITY: Boston College’s defense has forced 15.4 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 12 turnovers over its last five games and 11 over its last three.
