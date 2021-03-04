COMING UP SHORT: Boston College has dropped its last six road games, scoring 73.2 points and allowing 82.5 points during those contests. Miami has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 69 points while giving up 85.
ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Canes. Miami has 26 assists on 66 field goals (39.4 percent) across its past three games while Boston College has assists on 37 of 76 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.
DANGEROUS FROM DEEP: The Boston College offense has made an average of 9.4 3-pointers per game, the 26th-most in Division I. Miami has only averaged 5.6 3-pointers per game (ranked 256th, nationally).
