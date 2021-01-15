SUPER SENIORS: Miami’s Isaiah Wong, Harlond Beverly and Nysier Brooks have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Hurricanes points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JONES: Carlik Jones has connected on 40 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 83 percent of his free throws this season.
SLIPPING AT 66: Miami is 0-6 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.
UNBEATEN WHEN: Miami is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Hurricanes are 0-6 when opponents score more than 64 points.
STIFLING DEFENSE: Louisville has held opposing teams to 38.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all ACC teams. Over their five-game winning streak, the Cardinals have held opposing shooters to 37.5 percent.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.