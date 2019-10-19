Miami (3-4, 2-1) took the second-half kick and marched 90 yards in eight plays and scored on a 45-yard pass from Brett Gabbert to James Maye.

Childers and Bester traded third-quarter touchdowns and Miami pushed its lead to 27-17 with just under six minutes to play after Sloman converted from 34- and 37-yards out.

Chiders, who threw for 144 yards on 14-for-23 passing, added a late 10-yard scoring pass to Cole Tucker to set the final score for Northern Illinois (2-5, 1-2).

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD