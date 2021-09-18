But Miami proceeded to establish control of the line of scrimmage and pulled away when Kevin Davis crashed in from three yards out with 5:22 remaining before halftime. Five minutes later, Gabbert threw a 16-yard scoring pass to Jalen Walker for a 21-7 lead.
Miami outgained Long Island 523-216 in total yards.
Orth finished 15-for-21 passing for 178 yards.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25