Miami (OH) visits Jones and Buffalo

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-18, 6-11 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (14-16, 8-9 MAC)
The RedHawks are 6-11 in MAC play. Miami (OH) averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 8-5 when winning the turnover battle.
TOP PERFORMERS: Armoni Foster is averaging 8.4 points and four assists for the Bulls. Jones is averaging 15.1 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.
Mekhi Lairy is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the RedHawks. Morgan Safford is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.
RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.