Miami (OH) visits Jones and Buffalo

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-18, 6-11 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (14-16, 8-9 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Curtis Jones scored 21 points in Buffalo’s 85-75 victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Bulls are 10-4 in home games. Buffalo leads the MAC in rebounding, averaging 34.8 boards. LaQuill Hardnett paces the Bulls with 7.3 rebounds.

The RedHawks are 6-11 in MAC play. Miami (OH) averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 8-5 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armoni Foster is averaging 8.4 points and four assists for the Bulls. Jones is averaging 15.1 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Mekhi Lairy is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the RedHawks. Morgan Safford is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article