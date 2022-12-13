Miami (OH) hosts Dejulius and Cincinnati

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati’s 80-77 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Bearcats have gone 5-1 at home. Cincinnati is second in the AAC shooting 35.1% from downtown, led by Viktor Lakhin shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The RedHawks are 0-1 on the road. Miami (OH) is fourth in the MAC scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejulius is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Cincinnati.

Billy Smith averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 15.7 points and 3.8 assists for Miami (OH).

