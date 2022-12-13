Miami (OH) hosts Dejulius and Cincinnati

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4)
The RedHawks are 0-1 on the road. Miami (OH) is fourth in the MAC scoring 75.2 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dejulius is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Cincinnati.
Billy Smith averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 15.7 points and 3.8 assists for Miami (OH).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.