Miami (OH) hosts Hunter and Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-12, 1-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-10, 1-3 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Darweshi Hunter scored 22 points in Northern Illinois' 84-67 loss to the Toledo Rockets. The RedHawks are 6-5 in home games. Miami (OH) has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 1-3 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The RedHawks and Huskies square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Lairy averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Morgan Safford is averaging 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Kaleb Thornton is averaging 6.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Huskies. Keshawn Williams is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

