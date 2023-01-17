Miami (OH) hosts Northern Illinois after Hunter's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-12, 1-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-10, 1-3 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami (OH) -6; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Darweshi Hunter scored 22 points in Northern Illinois’ 84-67 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The RedHawks have gone 6-5 in home games. Miami (OH) ranks fifth in the MAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Mekhi Lairy averaging 4.1.

The Huskies are 1-3 in MAC play. Northern Illinois gives up 75.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The RedHawks and Huskies square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lairy is shooting 44.8% and averaging 17.5 points for the RedHawks. Billy Smith is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

David Coit averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Keshawn Williams is averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

