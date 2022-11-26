Miami (OH) hosts Smith and Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (2-4) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-4)
The Trojans are 0-4 on the road. Little Rock ranks fifth in the OVC shooting 32.5% from downtown. Daniel Egbuniwe paces the Trojans shooting 100% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mekhi Lairy is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the RedHawks. Billy Smith is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Miami (OH).
Myron Gardner is averaging 13 points, 9.8 rebounds, four assists and 2.2 steals for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 13.0 points for Little Rock.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.