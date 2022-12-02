Miami (OH) plays Indiana State following Safford's 26-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (7-1, 1-0 MVC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-4)
The Sycamores play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Indiana State scores 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Billy Smith is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 11.3 points. Mekhi Lairy is shooting 40.9% and averaging 16.3 points for Miami (OH).
Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 15.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Sycamores. Cameron Henry is averaging 11.1 points for Indiana State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.