Miami (OH) plays Indiana State following Safford's 26-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (7-1, 1-0 MVC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-4) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts the Indiana State Sycamores after Morgan Safford scored 26 points in Miami (OH)'s 95-78 win over the Jackson State Tigers. The RedHawks have gone 3-2 in home games. Miami (OH) is seventh in the MAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Lewis averaging 1.8.

The Sycamores play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Indiana State scores 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Billy Smith is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 11.3 points. Mekhi Lairy is shooting 40.9% and averaging 16.3 points for Miami (OH).

Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 15.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Sycamores. Cameron Henry is averaging 11.1 points for Indiana State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

