Miami (OH) rallies past Northern Illinois 66-65 in OT

DEKALB, Ill. — Anderson Mirambeaux tied the game with a 3-pointer with five seconds left in regulation, then scored six of his 18 points in overtime to help Miami (OH) edge past Northern Illinois, 66-65 on Saturday night.

Mirambeaux also had nine rebounds for the RedHawks (9-18, 3-11 Mid-American Conference). Morgan Safford scored 16 points while going 7 of 17 (1 for 5 from distance), and added 10 rebounds and five assists. Mekhi Lairy recorded 12 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.