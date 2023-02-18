Miami (OH) rallies past Northern Illinois 66-65 in OT

DEKALB, Ill. — Anderson Mirambeaux tied the game with a 3-pointer with five seconds left in regulation, then scored six of his 18 points in overtime to help Miami (OH) edge past Northern Illinois, 66-65 on Saturday night.
Anthony Crump finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Huskies (11-16, 7-7). Zarigue Nutter added 16 points and four assists for Northern Illinois. In addition, Darweshi Hunter finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Tuesday. Miami (OH) hosts Bowling Green while Northern Illinois visits Ohio.
