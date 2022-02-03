The RedHawks are 3-6 in MAC play. Miami (OH) ranks sixth in the MAC shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.
The Zips and RedHawks face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Enrique Freeman is averaging 12.5 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Akron.
Dae Dae Grant is averaging 16.8 points and 4.2 assists for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).
LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.
RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.
