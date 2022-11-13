Miami (OH) to visit Georgia Monday

Georgia finished 6-13 at home a season ago while going 6-26 overall. The Bulldogs gave up 78.5 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

Miami (OH) went 5-9 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The RedHawks averaged 75.3 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.