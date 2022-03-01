The Chippewas are 2-8 on their home court. Central Michigan has a 3-14 record against teams above .500.
The RedHawks are 6-12 in MAC play. Miami (OH) has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Central Michigan won 83-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Kevin Miller led Central Michigan with 24 points, and Mekhi Lairy led Miami (OH) with 18 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Chippewas. Healy is averaging 12.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.
Dae Dae Grant averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Lairy is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).
LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.
RedHawks: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.