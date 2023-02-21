Miami (OH) wins 74-65 against Bowling Green

Mirambeaux had eight rebounds for the RedHawks (10-18, 4-11 Mid-American Conference). Mekhi Lairy scored 13 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added seven assists. Kamari Williams recorded nine points and finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range.